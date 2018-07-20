Authorities of Federal University of Technology, FUT, Minna, Niger State, has expelled a doctoral student, Olateju Ademola Mukaila, for plagiarism while three undergraduates were also expelled for overstaying in the institution.

Until his dismissal, Mukaila was a student in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning.

A statement published in the university’s weekly magazine said Mukaila was expelled for committing the offence of “plagiarism” which could not be swept under the carpet and to serve as a deterrent to others planning to do same.

Besides the four students, four others were said to have voluntarily withdrawn from the university.

Three of them were from the Department of Mathematics, while the fourth was from the Department of Geology.

The statement read: “Senate, at its 431st meeting held on Wednesday, February 28, considered among others, the expulsion of Olateju Ademola Mukaila, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, School of Environmental Technology, from the university with immediate effect.

“This is based on the reports of various university committees that investigated his alleged involvement in plagiarising that has to do with the thesis of Dr. N. T. A. Abd’razaq entitled “Ecological Foot Print for Sustainable Development in Minna.”

“Similarly, Akangbe Olusola Olamide, 500 Level student, Department of Geology; Nnaegbuna Innocent Uchenna, 500 Level student of the Department of Geology, and Olorunmaiye Emmanuel Juwon, 500 Level student of the Department of Geology, were expelled for overstaying in the university.

They were said to have stayed for 15 semesters in the institution as against the normal 10 semesters.

Those who voluntarily withdrew from the university are Olanrewaju Hafeez Abiodun, 200 Level student of the Department of Mathematics; Oluwaseyi Caleb Akanbi, 400 Level, Department of Mathematics; Bernard Prince Otunche, 200 Level, Department of Mathematics, and Mohammed Umar Kuta, 300 Level, Department of Geology.

The bulletin did not, however, state reasons for their withdrawal from the university.