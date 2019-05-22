<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Akpofure Rim-Rukeh’s inaugural lecture holds on May 28, 2019, in Ugbromo, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The information, which was contained in a statement by the university’s registrar, Ejikeme Ichendu, said the inaugural lecture, with the topic: ‘Microbial Corrosion, Latent Enemy of Oil and Gas Production Facilities’, would be delivered by Rim-Rukeh.

The statement further said that the ceremony would be held at the institution’s auditorium by 3pm, and would be held under the chairmanship of Professor Akaehomen O. Akii Ibhadode, the vice chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum Resources.