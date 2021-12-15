FUOYE working hard to protect students, staff, visitors against kidnapping – VC

The Vice Chancellor of Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Fasina, has urged all Nigerians to see the insecurity ravaging the country as the business of all citizens, saying the university is devising means to checkmate kidnapping of students, staff and visitors of the institution.

Fasina also appealed to the federal government to negotiate with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to avoid its planned nationwide strike in the interest of the country’s future and children.

Explaining the giant strides of FUOYE to buoy scholarship in the country, Fasina said a total of 88 graduates would be given with first class degrees at the combined fifth and sixth convocation ceremonies of the university slated for December 18.

The VC, who spoke in Oye Ekiti campus of the institution yesterday during a pre-convocation press conference heralding the ceremonies, said a total of 2,587 graduands will bag the institution’s bachelor degrees at the academic event.

Speaking about the general insecurity in the country, where universities had felt a dose of the tremor being generated by the kidnapping of students and lecturers, the Professor said: “Security should be a matter of concern to all Nigerians.

“Though I quite believed that God is the ultimate security of all of us, this university is well prepared. We have invested in technology and we carrying along with all security formations, who are working with us to protect our students, lecturers and visitors against criminals and for the success of these celebrations.

“I can assure you that whoever messes up or trying to compromise our security would be apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.”

Fasina, who said though the planned ASUU strike, which may begin next week if its demands are not met, won’t affect the convocation ceremonies, pleading with ASUU and the federal government to “dialogue in the interest of our country, our children and our future.”

Reeling out the list of graduating students, he said a total of 35 would earn doctoral and masters degrees during the convocation.

“Out of 2,587 first degree graduates, 88 graduated with first class, 880 with second class upper division, 1,309 with second class lower division, while 309 came out with third class and only one pass.