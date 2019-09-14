<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has decided to relocate its headquarters to Ado-Ekiti, in response to the killing of two students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, during a protest over poor power supply.

National Secretary of NAN, Comrade Farouk Umar, disclosed on twitter handle @nansnig.

Two students, Oluwaseyi Kehinde and Joseph Okonofua, were killed by police operatives during the protest.

Several other students were also reportedly injured on Tuesday during the violent protest.

The convoy of Bisi Fayemi, the wife of the Ekiti State governor, was also attacked during the protest.

The National Secretariat of NANS notified the entire public of her decision to relocate to Ado-Ekiti.

According to the statement, NANS officials will arrive Ekiti on Sunday with a meeting fixed for FUOYE SUG executives and NANS/JCC Ekiti leadership and stakeholders.

The mass plan will end with a World Press Conference on Tuesday.

The mapped out plan by the secretariat is to visit the school management, families of the deceased students, traditional rulers of each community, injured students at the hospital, Benin Electricity Distribution Company, Ekiti State Government, Department of State Security Service and State Police command.

The statement added: “The National Secretariat, notified all affiliate unions, elected and active members of the organization in Kogi, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun to mobilise in solidarity with the oppressed students of the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti.

“Kindly note that in mourning the departed comrades and seeking justice on their behalf, no unruly attitude will be tolerated.”