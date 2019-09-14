<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ekiti State Council of Elders has expressed grief over the killing of two undergraduates of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) during a protest on Tuesday.

Two FUOYE students were on Tuesday shot during a violent protest in Oye Ekiti, where the convoy of the Ekiti’s First Lady, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, was allegedly attacked.

The Council appealed to the police to be more professional while discharging their duties and handling a sensitive crisis situation, to avert bloodshed.

A statement signed by the Council’s Chairman, Prof Joseph Oluwasanmi in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, commiserated with the state government and families of those who lost their lives during the protest.

The council said it, “is grateful to God for sparing the life of the First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, officials and journalists on her entourage during the crisis.

“We call on the students and youths generally to eschew violence in all ramifications in expressing their grievances.

“Also, there was a need for the Nigerian Police to be more professional in handling issues of this nature.”

The council, however, warned politicians against exploiting situations that are mournful and detrimental to the wellbeing of the populace as a political tool.