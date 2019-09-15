<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently order an investigation into the killing of two students of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Joseph Okonurua, a 300L Biology Education student, and Kehinde Oluwaseyi, a 100L Crop Science student, allegedly by policemen said to be in the convoy of Mrs Bisi Fayemi, wife of the Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Mr Kayode Fayemi.

The group, who have said that Mrs Fayemi ought to have made an attempt to address the students while they agitated for her attention before things got out of hand, demanded that the Ekiti State Government must pay compensation to the bereaved families, including the medical bill of injured students being treated in the hospital, and also ensure that students arrested by police are urgently released.

“It is understandable to say that the office of the First Lady has nothing to do with the epileptic supply of electricity to students’ environment,” a statement by the NYCN read, “but it would have been wise and safer if she had taken time to address and appease the agitating students.”

The statement, made available to reporters in Ado-Ekiti by NYCN Director, Directorate of Education and Training, Mr Oluwadamilare Bewaji, continued that:

“Information at our disposal has it that the entire students got enraged when their Student Union president was slapped by a police officer after many attempts to get the attention of the First Lady to address them.

“The policemen attached to the First Lady’s convoy, who in every sense lacked proper para-military training, fired shots of bullets directly into the midst of the protesting students, Okunofua Joseph and Dada Kehinde Oluwaseyi, leaving two students dead and many injured.

“More worrisome was the press statement from the Government House exonerating the First Lady and congratulating her for cheating death. The statement completely veered off from the core cause of the imbroglio and its death attendant.

“The action of Erelu Bisi Fayemi is not only uncalled for, it is barbaric and unbecoming. Up till now, the Governor is yet to make a statement to the effect, not to talk of paying condolence visits to the bereaved homes.”

The NYCN further said the Ekiti State Government should be ready to host Nigerian youths as “we will not leave any stone unturned in seeking proper justice for the untimely death of two young Nigerians by the unprofessional men in black uniform called the police.”

They went on to demand “That the Governor must issue a statement condemning the actions of the Nigerian policemen; that the Governor should visit or send delegations to the families of the deceased; that the Government of Ekiti State should compensate the two families that lost their sons and also pay the medical bills of the those receiving treatment; that the arrested students be released with immediate effect and; that the said policemen must be arrested and prosecuted without any delay.”