



All is set for the maiden edition of 2019 1st Quarter National Universities Commission (NUC) Parastatal Servicom Committee (PSC) meeting to be hosted by the Federal University, Oye (FUOYE) in Ekiti state.

Mr Chris Mayaki, Director in the office of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Kayode Soremekun, disclosed this at Oye-Ekiti on Wednesday.

He said that the meeting would hold between March 26 and March 29 in the university’s conference building.

Mayaki is also in charge of the Directorate of Executive Secretary’s office.

He said the objective of the meeting was to bring together, focal officers to monitor and ensure compliance with the Federal government’s initiative on effective and efficient service delivery in the Nigerian University system.

The director said that the focal officers would be meeting in the University to share experience on the best practices in service delivery.

Mayaki said that Soremekun would be on ground to welcome participants and wished them peaceful and hitch-free exercise.

The director assured the officials of the commission that the institution was fully prepared for the meeting.

He noted that the choice of the institution could not have come at a better time, in view of the giant strides recorded by the Soremekun-led administration.