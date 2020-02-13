<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal University Oye-Ekiti, FUOYE, and the Ekiti State Primary Health Care Development Agency, ESPHCD, have collaborated to combat the scourge of yellow fever virus.

The partnership, according to the duo, is to sensitize the university community and also to vaccinate students and staff of the university within the age bracket of nine months to 44 years against the deadly disease.

The mobile vaccination campaign took officials of the University Health Centre led by the Acting Director, Dr Musbau Olawale, to faculties, administrative buildings and other areas within the campus.

Dr Olawale described the turn out as very impressive, saying many of those expected, staff and students – turned up.

A letter written by Mrs Bukola Faluyi of the Primary Health Development Agency, to the university to solicit the assistance of the university in getting staff and students to participate in the campaign, said, “yellow fever is a viral infection spread by a particular species of mosquitoes and it is completely vaccine-preventive disease.





“Since September, 2017 till date, Nigeria has recorded suspected cases of yellow fever in all states of the federation. In July 2019 alone, 78 cases were laboratory confirmed in Nigeria. This, therefore, calls for concern to keep the populace protected against this disease which could cause death.”

The letter read further that “health workers will be visiting your educational and religious institutions to vaccinate people within the target age group.

“With your good offices, kindly ensure that the campaign is given wide publicity as a key stakeholder in the making of the programme a success”

FUOYE, on the directive of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Kayode Soremekun, the University Health Centre and the Registry moblised participants for the campaign.