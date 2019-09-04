<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The lingering crisis rocking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti chapter worsened on Tuesday as splinter group threatened litigation against the zonal union over alleged meddlesomeness in the internal affairs of the institution.

The Akure Zonal chairman, Prof. Olufayo Olu-Olu, had earlier at a news conference made some allegations against the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, and his management team.

Prof. Olufayo accused Soremekun of gross misconduct, abuse of office, provision of substandard infrastructure, irregular appointments and promotion of cronies, misappropriation of funds, among others.

He lamented that the Vice-Chancellor, who he also accused of running the institution as his personal estate, resorted to violence, harassment, intimidation and other acts of impunity to suppress the union.

Addressing reporters yesterday in Ado Ekiti, the splinter group under the aegis of Forum of Concerned Academics vowed to exhaust all conventional means to protect the image of the institution from “peddler of falsehood”.

The group chairman, Prof. Sola Omotola, who faulted the allegations, said the union’s zonal branch was pursuing personal vendetta to tarnish the image of the institution.

“We are here today to assert our responsibility, as leaders in our own right within the system, in defence of FUOYE.

“As you would have seen, as we debunk a set of lies, they raise several others. They have now come up with another round of self-serving blackmail aimed at tarnishing the image of our university and its management.

“As you can see, there is no merit in all their claims. They cannot substantiate any of them. Their selfish and wicked agenda is to destabilise the school and continue to profit from the resultant chaos. We will never afford them space to do so.

“It has now become very clear to us, with their latest vituperation against our university, that ASUU Akure Zone is waging war against FUOYE. We will henceforth resist this with all conventional means at our disposal,” he said.

The aggrieved lecturers called on the ASUU National Executive Council to intervene, saying they worried by its silence on the crisis.

In his reaction, Prof. Olutayo said: “If they believe what the zone said is not correct, they should support us by calling on the Federal Government to come and audit the university. Let the visitation panel come and we will know who is right and wrong.

“Our position is that of the national council of the union. They ask us to go ahead and do it. If they said the zone is wrong, that means they are saying the national is wrong. What is so big about calling for visitation panel to the university? I am only the spokesperson of the national in this regard,” he said.