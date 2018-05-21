A former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Prof. Olusola Oyewole, says he harboured no grudge against the staff of the institution who wrote frivolous petitions, which led to his arraignment in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Prof. Oyewole, who said he had learnt a big lesson during his ordeal, which he described as an “eye opener”, declared that he had totally forgiven those behind his travail.

The ex-VC made this known on Sunday during an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The EFCC had, in November 2016, arraigned Oyewole, alongside the former Pro-Chancellor of FUNAAB, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe and the institution’s bursar, Moses Ilesanmi separately and jointly on an 18-count charge bordering on alleged stealing, abuse of office and fraudulent conversion of the university property.

They had been arrested by EFCC operatives following a petition by some concerned members of the university. The accused persons had all pleaded not guilty to the charges and the court subsequently granted them bail.

But an Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta on Thursday, struck out the suit filled by the EFCC against the trio

The court, presided over by Justice Olatokunbo Majekodunmi, also discharged and acquitted the trio in the fraud allegations brought by the anti-graft agency.

Oyewole, disclosed further that the crisis which engulfed the institution then was as a result of succession agitations by some staff and fuelled by external forces, that saw him as a stumbling block to their agenda.

He, however, expressed joy that the court judgement had vindicated him, noting he would soon return to FUNAAB, where he said he had spent 33 years.

“The good thing is that I’m going back to the university and God will give me grace. For many years now, our vice chancellors have been leaving and they’ve not been coming back to the university as I’m returning back to the university, which I’m grateful to God.

I’ve been in FUNAAB for 33 years and out of those years, I’ve spent 17 years as a professor. I’m still going back to the system now. I’m still a staff of FUNAAB”, the former VC said.

Oyewole added: “I want to say that it is the grace of God that brought me out of this predicament. I have no grudge with those who wrote the frivolous petitions. In fact, I have totally forgiven them. The lesson I learnt is that trials will come, but God will strengthen the righteous. This trial also humbled my heart.

“I was deserted by almost everybody while the case lasted. I was the president of African Universities Vice Chancellors for four years, I managed to travel to Ghana to hand over after the expiration of my tenure.

“During that period, international invitations for foreign conferences ceased, but immediately I was discharged and acquitted by the court, an international invitation was already waiting for me. You see, that is life.

“The crisis then was because of agitation for succession after my tenure as VC. It was also fuelled by external forces who saw me as a stumbling block to their agenda. It is unfortunate that we operate in an environment where righteousness has no value.

“One will need extra wisdom to deal with people with high demands. People expect you to go and look for money here and there and dish it out to settle your boys.

“But if you are not doing that, you will be currying some enemies unawares. But I think that with what is going on in the country, we shall get to that level where people will not fight you because you are doing the right thing”.