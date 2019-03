The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has released the list of the 3,050 successful applicants from its 2019 entrepreneurs programme.

The announcement was made at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, following a presentation of the selection process by Accenture Development Partners.

The entrepreneurs, drawn from 54 African countries, will join the fifth cycle of the $100 million TEF Entrepreneurship Programme.

According to a statement by organisers, the Tony Elumelu Foundation will provide direct funding for 1,000 entrepreneurs and another 2,050 will be supported by its partners which International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Federal Republic of Benin (Seme City), the Anambra State Government, Indorama, the Government of Botswana and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The 3,050 applicants were shortlisted from 216,000 applications received, an increase from the 151,000 applications received in 2018. 90,000 of these applications were submitted by females.

The selected entrepreneurs will each receive non-refundable $5,000 of seed capital, access to mentors, and a 12-week business training programme directly focused on the needs of African entrepreneurs.

In 2019, 415 applicants were selected from Nigeria, an increase from the 258 applicants selected in 2018.

Below is the list of successful applicants, and their areas of business, from Nigeria.

Abah Ogba Oga, Commercial/Retail Kofi Oghenerukevwe Henrietta, ICT Abdulai Odunayo Hiqmat, Healthcare Kolade Ogunola Vincent, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Abdulkareem Zahra Abimbola, Consulting Kolawole Temitayo Felicia, Waste Management Abdullahi Abubakar, Consulting Korshima Imo Silas, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Abdulrahman Abdullahi Gara, Oil & Gas Kuye Adebanwo Anuoluwapo, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Abdulrahman Ibrahim Abdullahi, Education And Training Kuza Philemon Barnabas, Education And Training Abdulsalam Lukman Adebayo, Manufacturing Kyauta Clement Kiba, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Abidogun Peter Temitayo, Education And Training Ladejobi Kolawole Kayode, ICT Achadu Patrick Ebu, Manufacturing Lauwali Shamsiya Lauwali, Fashion Adeagbo Owolabi Gafri, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Lawal Kehinde Damilare, Professional Services Adebari Oluwatayo Jumoke, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Linda Ezinne Oseni, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Adebayo Adenike Aminat, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Madukaego Macdonald Iheomachukwu, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Adebayo Mayowa Jonathan, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Madukwe Kosisochukwu Benjamin, Fashion Adebowale Aminat Adenike, Fashion Mafuru Anna Ufuoma, Professional Services Adediran VICToria Titilope, Fashion Mamud Ibrahim, Manufacturing Adegoke Oluwaseun Mathew, ICT Manzo Nyifamu Ogechi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Adejumo Adeyanju Oluwatosin, Education And Training Marvels Chiedu Emmanuel, Education And Training Adelakun Toheeb Adeola, Education And Training Mbamalu Adaobi Anuli, Fashion Adeleke Adeola Simbiat, Education And Training Mgbeme Chizoba Maryrose Nwachukwu, Education And Training Adetunji Adesola Samson, Education And Training Mordi Patricia Uchechukwuka, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Adewale Esther Bolanle, FMCG Moroyei Justice Miebaikebi, Commercial/Retail Adeyemo Olalekan Adekunle, Healthcare Morrison Oreva Federick, Manufacturing Aduebe Chukwuebuka Jude, ICT Mudashiru Riliwan Ayomide, Consulting Afolabi Samson Gbemiga, Media And Entertainment Nasir Ruqayya Sani, Tourism/Hospitality Afolabi VICTor Omobolade, Education And Training Ndahi Haruna Fatawa, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Agbaje Muhammed Afolabi, Commercial/Retail Ndubuka Mercy Uche, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Agbi Anderson Praise-Jah, ICT Ngim Ewezu Okpan, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Agbo Uchenna Thaddeus, ICT Njoku Uchenna Richard, Education And Training Agboola Sampson Oluwaseun, FMCG Nmecha Onyinyechi Kate, Education And Training Agu Donald Chukwunalu, Construction Nnaa Lenu Pyabara, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Agu Goodness Ogechi, Education And Training Nnamdi Winifred Ogechukwu, Fashion Agwupuye Edwin Akah, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Nnanna Nnamdi Valentine, Waste Management Ahmad Jameel Ismail, Healthcare Nubaye Bala Johnson, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Ahmed Sunday Fashola, Energy/Power Generation Nwaneri Davina Ozioma, Education And Training Aja Onyebuchi Frank, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Nwangwa Chinwendu Queenette, Tourism/Hospitality Ajayi Oluwatoyin, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Nwangwu Augustus Irechukwu, ICT Ajifolawe Oladunni Oluyomi, Fashion Nwankwo Anthony Ugochukwu, Education And Training Akajagbor Oyovwe, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Nwankwo Ifunanya Cynthia, Education And Training Akanbi Maleek Oluwatobi, Professional Services Nwankwo Michael Chukwunonyelu, ICT Akangoziri Temple Ifeanyi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Nwatu Chinweogo Jane, Education And Training Akani Chinenye Sandra, Fashion Nwokocha Chidiebere Merit, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Akerele Christiana Oluwaseun, Fashion Nwosu Adanna Ifeoma, Fashion Akinola VICToria Ayomide, ICT Nwosu Amarachukwu Eucharius, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Akiri Fejiro Emmanuel, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Obasi Chinyere Felista, Fashion Akor Lucy Uwere, Manufacturing Obazee Augustine Idehen, Fashion Akosa Joyce Adaobi, FMCG Obianauju Solomon Chikodi Nwachukwu, Healthcare Akpabio Michael Michael, ICT Obikudu Chinemelu Samuel, Healthcare Akpan John Udo, Education And Training Odedeyi Oluwakemi Esther, Consulting Akpan Shadrach Nsikan, Energy/Power Generation Odumade Dare Abiodun, Healthcare Akpan Ukpono Boniface, Education And Training Odunbaku Mariam Ibironke, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Akpan Uwem James, Commercial/Retail Odunsi Toluwaleye Lydia, Fashion Akpet Obaji Abung, Media And Entertainment Odupute Francis Umendu, Media And Entertainment Akwada Chukwuemeka Nnabugwu, Tourism/Hospitality Ogherohwo Oghenetega Timothy, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Alayande Abdulwaheed Abiola, Healthcare Ogolo Jeremiah Joshua, Energy/Power Generation Albert Serah Funmilayo, Education And Training Ogu Blessing Oluchi, Healthcare Ali Ishaku Baba, Manufacturing Ogunbanjo Oluwatosin Motunrayo, Fashion Amadi Jennifer Chinonye, Commercial/Retail Ogunbode Tosin Emmanuel, Media And Entertainment Amamgbo Christopher Chukwuemeka, Manufacturing Ogunjobi Abdulazeez Opeyemi, Education And Training Amoseola Oluwayemisi Mayowa, Manufacturing Ogunlade Francisca Onyinye, Education And Training Anene Chinenyenwa Joy, Manufacturing Ogunnaike Titus Segun, Construction Aneshimokha Omoganya Naomi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Ogunseye Oladayo Israel, ICT Anierobi David Chijioke, ICT Ogunwale Segun Emmanuel, ICT Anigboson Blessing Nwakego, Waste Management Ojo Ayo Olawumi, Fashion Anoro Mmaduabuchi Elwin, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Okafor Ifeanyi Nnamdi, Manufacturing Anozie Divine Chinonso, Media And Entertainment Okafor Ugochukwu Joseph, Commercial/Retail Anya Tochi Fred, Fashion Okanlawon Mimololuwa Paul, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Anyaka Chika Vivian R., Healthcare Okechukwu Chibunna, ICT Arabome Samuel Anetor, ICT Okechukwu Chibuzo Chukwuka, Healthcare Arinze Ebuka Emmanuel, Commercial/Retail Okey Kingsley Jerome, Media And Entertainment Asanaga Edem Joshua Sunday, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Okolie Collins Oluchukwu, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Asuquo Samuel Princewill, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Okolo Arnold Chukwujindu, ICT Adeniji Moses Kehinde, Education And Training Michael Charles Godstime, Education And Training Adeniji Mustapha Opeyemi, Manufacturing Micheal Blessing Eyesu, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Adeniranye Oladapo Micheal, Consulting Miracle Chukwu Otu, Consulting Adesina Tosin Nathaniel, Professional Services Miracle Joseph Olusegun, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Adesope Oluwafemi Adebisi, Waste Management Misa Gabriel Ezekiel, Education And Training Adesuji Samuel Abiodun, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Momoh Abraham Ogie, Consulting Adetunji Abiola Peter, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Monday Akubo, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Atere Tope Gafar, Manufacturing Okolo Hillary Ndubuisi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Attah Queen Chichi, Manufacturing Okon Emmanuel Otu, Education And Training Audu Monday Ojonugwa, Fashion Okon Mary Asukwo, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Awokoya Temitope Rebecca, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Okon-Edem Samuel Edem, Manufacturing Ayemere Christiana A, FMCG Okonkwo Nzube Franklin, Education And Training Bada Omolara Funto, Education And Training Okoro Chukwunonso Eliezer, Healthcare Badamasi Abdulmalik, ICT Okoro Mercy Chinwe, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Bamgbose Rashidat A, Commercial/Retail Okostone Mathwe Junior, FMCG Bamidele Lateef Oluwaseun, Commercial/Retail Okoye Jude Chukwuka, Healthcare Bamise Titilayo Temiloluwa, Fashion Okpue Nduka Tamuno, Manufacturing Barhama Mohammed Kawule, ICT Okungbowa Mercy Osariemen, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Bassey Victoria, FMCG Okunola Olawale Solomon, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Bello Adesoji Tolulope, Education And Training Oladunni Ismaeel Adebowale, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Bello Charles Adebayo, Transportation Olaitan Taofeek Oladipupo, Fashion Bello Olayinka Uthman, Fashion Olajide Felix Olatubosun, Healthcare BenedICT Iniobong Imoh, Manufacturing Olajide Hammed Isola, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Bibi Fater Paul, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Olajolo Mofiyinfoluwa Omotola, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Biobaku Naheem Adebola, Healthcare Olaniran Olawale Mutiu, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Blackduke Boma Stephen, Fashion Olaniyan Grace, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Blessed Onah Chisom, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Olatunji Rita Morenike, Fashion Bobo Benson Bagwiba, Education And Training Olawale Enoch, Construction Bolarin Hussein Kehinde, Waste Management Olawore Oluwatosin Emmanuel, ICT Busari Yewande Amenaghawon, Manufacturing Olayiwola Kemi Raimat, Fashion Chidume Ogochukwu Christian, Healthcare Olisa John Emeka, Fashion Chiedu Nkeonye Oge, Professional Services Olive Emeka Degreat, Professional Services Chiemela John Ihechimere, Manufacturing Olomina John Michael, Energy/Power Generation Chikeluba Ifeanyi Ikechukwu, ICT Olubiyi Omobolawa Omotola, ICT Chikere Julia Chidinma, Fashion Olubusoye Olayinka Folake, Fashion Chikere Osita Samuel, Manufacturing Olufadewa Isaac Iyinoluwa, Healthcare Chioma Egwue, Fashion Olukoju Francisca Ibironke, Fashion Christian VICTor Onyedikachukwu, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Oluwaniyi Oluwadamilola Christianah, Professional Services Chude Lynda Chiamaka, Fashion Oluwarore Kikiope Oluwafikemi, Healthcare Chukwunta Chimezie Nicholas, ICT Oluwatuyi Atinuke Ruth, FMCG Danzaria Jonathan, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Omale Mary Bright, Fashion Daudu Martins Ayoola, Commercial/Retail Omiwale Abayomi Dotun, Financial Services David Maduabuchi Elvis, Construction Omoregie Juliet Imuetinyanosa, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) David Otonbara Conan, Fashion Omotosho Funmilola Felicia, Fashion David-Aguda Excellence Oluwakemi, Commercial/Retail Oni Abiodun Ojo, ICT Disu Nathanael Wilson, FMCG Oni Toluwalope A, Commercial/Retail Donatus Emmanuel Adeyi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Onochie Natcino Ugo, ICT Doofan Mtswen Jovita, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Onoguere Brume Wilson, Energy/Power Generation Duru Uzochi Kosisochukwu, Energy/Power Generation Onoja Inalegwu Friday, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Duruji Chinazaekpere Oguguo, Healthcare Onu Charles Kelechi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Echegwisi Chioma Princess, Financial Services Onu Chukwudi VICTor, ICT Edogiawerie Robinson Uwa, Education And Training Onuh William P, ICT Edunjobi Olusanjo Dayo, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Onuigbo Amuche Peace, FMCG Efemini Aghoghomena , Tourism/Hospitality Onwuchekwa Kingsley Anyaele, Commercial/Retail Eferusuoa Nathaniel Kuna, Manufacturing Onwudiwe Killian Chukwuebuka, ICT Efionayi Michael Adebayo, Media And Entertainment Onwuka Emmanuel Chukwudimma, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Egbelu VICTor Chimdi, Transportation Onwukanjo Innocent Onyechigoziri, Media And Entertainment Ehi-Joshua Opeyemi Omotayo, Education And Training Onye Ifeanyi Henry, Manufacturing Ehimare Regina Aiwanehi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Onyema Grace Amarachukwu, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Ejiofor VICTor Chukwudi, ICT Opara Innocent Osita, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Ekanem Nsikakabasi Emmanuel, Waste Management Oragwu Obiamaka Abimbola, Fashion Eke Kakimun Fredrick, Waste Management Osahon Larry Omoareghan, Haulage/ Logistics Ekidiare Linda Ojiyovwi, ICT Osaigbovo Evbu Josephine, Manufacturing Ekure Michelle Erhuvwu, Fashion Oseni Olatunji Olasunkanmi, ICT Elisha King Chibueze, ICT Oseni-Wahab Nafisah Ojoma, Fashion Elo Murphy Efetobore, Transportation Oshin Olufemi Abiola, Professional Services Emelereta Ekemena Oluwatobi, ICT Oshinaga Folahan Ebunoluwa, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Emelibe Emeka Samuel, Fashion Osiki Lemmy VICTory, Haulage/ Logistics Emmanuel Peter , Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Osime Amos Uwadiale, ICT Enyenakpor Loveth Wisdom, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Osuji Uche Samuel, FMCG Esharegharan Oghenerukevwe Jennifer, Education And Training Osunde Ugochukwu Anthony, Haulage/ Logistics Esharitite Gloria Ochuko, Fashion Osunsanya Adedare Oluwaseun, ICT Eshiemeje Chidera Margaret, Commercial/Retail Owisi Owareobor Robor-Bliss, Financial Services Etim Aniekan Udo, ICT Owoh Mercy A, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Etuk Glory Ikpong, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Oyewole Taiwo Emmanuel, Healthcare Etukudo Godwill Bob, Manufacturing Patrick-Atrogo Sophia Ufuoma, FMCG Evaiwe Onoriode Enoch, Education And Training Paulinus Esther, Tourism/Hospitality Ezenweora Chibuike Dominic, Media And Entertainment Perela Sonia Yekes, Manufacturing Ezulike Onyekachi George, Waste Management Popoola Oluwasegun Isaac, Education And Training Fadugbagbe Akinyemi Olaleye, Healthcare Quadri Oluwatobi Florence, Manufacturing Faleti Ayodeji Peter, Professional Services Rasheed Ridwan Opeyemi, ICT Farinde Oluwakemi Elizabeth, FMCG Roluga Ejemen Annette, Commercial/Retail Felix Philip Mercy, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Rita Hamisi, Healthcare Feyisetan Oluwatoyosi Ayooluwa, Media And Entertainment Rufai Olawale Ahkeeb, Commercial/Retail Francis Madu Nonye Ojiaku, Healthcare Salawu Taofeek Yinka, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Freeman Izu Divine, Manufacturing Salu Oluwamayowa Adepeju, Construction George-Igbafe Mercy , Education And Training Samuel Dorothy , Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Godwin Monday Inua, ICT Samuel Michael Tosin, Professional Services Haruna Ibrahim Muhammad, ICT Samuel Nwugo , ICT Heavens Kate , Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Sebastin-Obi Leen Uzo, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Ibekwe Ifeanyi Godwin, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Shittu Adekunle Mutairu, Waste Management Ibiloye Toluwanimi Esther, Fashion Shonde Abiola Damilare, ICT Ibrahim Lawal Musa, Education And Training Showunmi Oluwatosin Risikat, Fashion Idehen Nosakhare Frederick, Education And Training Siaka Esther Asemi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Idowu Folawewo Olatunbosun, Commercial/Retail Siddiq Nurudeen, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Iduoriyekemwen Tobechukwu Deborah, Healthcare Sulaiman Luqman Olaitan, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Ifedilichukwu Josiah Kenechukwu, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Sule-Izuagbe Mariam Ohiaofeh, Education And Training Igba Matthew Alexander, Education And Training Suleiman Salamatu Ohida, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Igbah Abraham, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Sunday Edwin Sunday, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Igboezue Pius Ikechukwu, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Sunny Davidson Chukwuemeka, Construction Igudia Stephen Ndidi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Taiwo Abiodun Alo, Education And Training Ihuoma Chinonso Prince, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Tanimowo Aderonke Janet, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Ijaduola Kayode Abraham, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Taslim Salaudeen Olawale, ICT Ijongo Michael Ucheawaji, Healthcare Tiamiyu Yusuf Biola, Media And Entertainment Ikechukwu Chimdiebube Obianujuamara, Commercial/Retail Timehin Ahmad Alfawwaz, ICT Ikenta Kingsley Okechukwu, Manufacturing Tsebam Moses Yaba, Manufacturing Ikeonyia Ijeoma Barbara, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Uchenna Paul Kelechi, Education And Training Ikeonyia Ikechukwu Johnson, Manufacturing Udekwe Nkechi Mabel, Education And Training Ikhanoba Felix Aleakhue, Manufacturing Udo Hanne Etim, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Ikhiede-Moses Abigail Temitope, Manufacturing Udo Ubong Anietie, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Ilesanmi Olalekan Ezekiel, ICT Udoette Ndifreke Johnson, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Iliya Polina, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Udoette Prince-Ubong J, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Iloanya Jane Chile, Media And Entertainment Udofia VICToria Edem, Manufacturing Imochi Frank Oshioke, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Udoh Stephen Tom, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Inah Queen , Fashion Udokwu Josephine Chinonye, Healthcare Inyang Iquo Ido, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Uhime Nelson Ngutor, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Iphie Esther Amarachi, Fashion Uka Arua Ikechukwu, ICT Iroegbu Chidozie Ocheze, ICT Ukpe Ndifreke Ime, ICT Iroegbu Christiana Chinyere, Manufacturing Ulinfoh Sandra Ose, Manufacturing Iroegbu Chukwudi James, Media And Entertainment Umeh Stephen Maduabuchukwu, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Isah Usman Rabiu, Tourism/Hospitality Umoh Jeremiah Johnson, Waste Management Isiguzo David Brownie, Oil & Gas Umoh Udofot Robson, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Itsoko Williams Bawo, Energy/Power Generation Usaefat Sodiq Adeniyi, Construction Izah Nelson Nwosa, ICT Utulor David Ikechukwu, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Jamberlang Maryann Zarah, Commercial/Retail Uwak Uwak Joseph, Manufacturing Jemilaye Enesi Friday, ICT Uzoechi Tracy Gift, Transportation Jimoh Ayobami Hammed, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Uzoechina Nonso VICTor, Education And Training John Jacobs Olusola, Media And Entertainment Uzoigwe Mary Chinyere, ICT John Rahab, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Verkyav Peter Kwaghaeghga, ICT Jonah Kande Gwantu, Financial Services Victor Uboho Thomas, Education And Training Joseph Jeremiah Akobi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Wasini Christian Numumowori, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Kaga Gideon No Middle Name, Fashion Wowei Enaighan Nicholas, Education And Training Kama-Kieghe Sylvia Nonye, Healthcare Yakubu Maimunatu Yunusa, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Kayode Titilayo Olubunmi, Education And Training Yisa Micah, Fashion Kenge Preye Gift, Commercial/Retail Yoh Timipre Jennifer, Healthcare Keremah Deborah Nengimote, Education And Training Yusuf Olayinka Olawumi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Kesiena Harry Oghenebrorien, Fashion Zimako Daniel Great, Education And Training Kingsley Agbo Chukwuka, Construction Zubair Ibrahim Onimisi, Education And Training Oyedun Segun Shogo, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)