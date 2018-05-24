Mr Emmanuel Njiwah, the Chairman, Taraba Government Assessment Committee to ascertain extent of damage of land disputes between Fulani and Mambilla, said Gov. Darius Ishaku was ready to rehabilitate the victims.

Njiwah made this known on Thursday while collecting details of Next of Kin of those who died in the June 2017 and March crises on the Plateau.

The chairman urged the next of kin to forgive one another and live in peace for the overall development of their communities.

Njiwah, a former Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Cameroon, told the people to shun anything that would breed violence among them to give room for development.

“I am pleased to inform you that governor Ishaku is set to rehabilitate the victims of the crises in your various communities.

“As you all know, the committee has gone round all your communities to assess the extent of damage caused by the crises on the plateau in 2017 and 2018.

“We are here to capture the names, photographs and signatures of the rightful next of kin identified by Jauros and Ardos who lost their lives in the unfortunate incidents for immediate assistance by the governor.

“I urge all of you to eschew violence, forgive one another and live in peace for the common good of everyone on the plateau in respective of tribes,” he said.

Alhaji Saidu Bawa, the Wakilin Fulani in the council, who is also a member of the committee commended the governor for moving to find lasting solutions to the recurrent crisis on the plateau.

It took the 19-member committee 10 days to move around the difficult terrain to assess the level of damage in the affected areas.

Some of the areas visited include Nyiwa, Bang, Kwarakwara, Bang 3 corner, Bang down, Yerimaru, Leme, Ngoroje, Dorofi.

Others are Mayo-Ndaga, Mayo-Sena, Yelwa, Mai Samari, Leme-Tella, Leme Mogogo, Hinare, Dembe, among others.