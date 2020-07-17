



Two fuel tankers have collided on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and causing heavy gridlock and unwanted delay for commuters on Friday morning.

The Incident got motorists stranded through the stretch of the road from the Berger area of Lagos State to Mowe in Ogun State.

It was gathered that first responders have since arrived at the scene and cordoned off the site to prevent a secondary occurrence.





In a statement issued by the Lagos state Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said that one of the tankers carrying diesel has been recovered but efforts are on to remove the one carrying petrol, Lagos Information Commissioner, Gbenga Omotoso, said in a statement.

Gbenga added that the section of the road leading to Mowe from New Garage (Ojodu-Berger) has been cordoned off to prevent a secondary accident while contraflow is in place to reduce delays.