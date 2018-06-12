Edo police commissioner Haliru Gwandu says operatives of the federal special anti-robbery squad (FSARS) are not directed to stop and search.

He made this known during the #AskThePolice #ReformSARS interactive session on Tuesday.

The Twitter session was designed to give citizens an opportunity to air their grievances about FSARS.

Gwandu said it was the duty of the police to protect lives and properties, adding that the intervention of FSARS is mainly on distress calls.

“The mandate of the FSARS is enormous, to tackle violent crimes, armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling, etc.,” he tweeted.

“The FSARS are not directed by anybody to stop and search except if there is a distress call for them to nip in the bud such crime.

“It is not within the standard operative procedure of the FSARS to dwell into indiscriminate arrest of innocent Nigerians.”

While explaining how to identify FSARS personnel, he said, “Our men must obey the code of conducts and also have all the identities required before embarking on an operation.

“The IGP has provided the kits for all personnel nationwide. No officer should be on duty without wearing proper uniform.”

Gwandu assured that all complaints would be treated accordingly and reiterated the IGP’s commitment to reform FSARS and ensure best practices in the discharge of its duties.