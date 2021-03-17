



One woman was confirmed dead and 17 others were injured, in a road crash that occurred along Bauchi-Gombe road, on Wednesday, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Yusuf Abdullahi, the Sector Commander, of the FRSC in Bauchi state, told newsmen, in Bauchi that the accident occurred in Dungulbi village, in Bauchi Local Government, when two vehicles collided with each other, as a result of wrongful overtaking.

Abdullahi explained that a total of 18 people were involved in the accident between a Toyota Hummer bus with plate number FG25C04 and a commercial Ford vehicle, with a plate number KTG 808 TT.

“The total number of people involved in this accident is 18, 11 males, five females, one male child and one female child, while the dead passenger is a female.





“The probable cause of this accident is wrongful overtaking. The victims and corpse had been taken to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH) for treatment and confirmation,” he said.

He further maintained that the corps would not relent in its determination to sensitise road users on safe driving and the need to comply with traffic rules and regulations in the state.

In a related development, the sector commander had earlier disclosed to NAN that six people lost their lives while 54 others sustained various degrees of injury in another road crash in Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi state, also on Wednesday (NAN)