



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, has warned its personnel to desist from collecting bribe from motorists in the state.

The Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar, gave this warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun on Monday.

Umar said that any FRSC personnel caught with such act would face the maximum punishment of termination of appointment.





According to him, some of the bad eggs among the corps will soon be fished out for termination of their appointments.

He said that the corps‘ management was always talking to its officials to desist from extorting money or taking bribe from motorists.

The Sector Commander also warned motorists to desist from tempting FRSC officials with the offer of money in order to have their way.