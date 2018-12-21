The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday cautioned its officers against getting involved in sharp practices to avoid tarnishing the image of the commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FRSC personnel are expected to abide by the rules and regulations of the corps and exhibit high- level dedication to duty.

Mr Philip Ozonnandi, the FRSC Unit Commander in Ore, Ondo State, gave the warning while decorating the newly promoted officers in Ore.

He advised officials of the corps to be more dedicated to ensure that more lives were saved from road accident spots rather than indulging in acts that could drag the image of the commission to the mud.

The unit commander called for proper enforcement of traffic rules and regulations without bias so as to drastically reduce accidents on the highways.

“I implore our newly promoted and decorated officers to be dedicated and discharge their duties within the ambit of the law, without fear or favour,” he said.

NAN reports that nine FRSC officers and 18 Marshals were affected in the elevation.