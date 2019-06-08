<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Imo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Mr Francis Udoma, has said children below the age of 12 should not sit in front of moving vehicles.

Udoma, who spoke during a programme organised to mark the 2019 National Road Safety Club Day in Owerri, on Friday, said any motorist who flouts the directive would be prosecuted.

“Children not up 12 years should not be allowedto sit in front any motor vehicle. This is to avoid dying of shock should there be any emergency.

“Any motorist apprehended for this will face the wrath of the law. We in FRSC state this based on thorough research and findings conducted,” he said.

According to him, the directive was intended to save the lives of children.

The Sector Commander further advised that children should not be allowed to cross the roads on a bend, or stick their hands out when in a moving vehicle.

At the event, which featured school children from different schools, parents were discouraged from using phones while driving.

They were also advised to stop conveying several children on motorcycles at the same time.

“In FRSC, we place much emphasis on safety of lives on the road. We also advocate for right attitude on the road and strict obedience to traffic rules and regulation,” Udoma said.

In the same vein, he also advised the children to develop the habit of observing their surroundings before crossing roads and facing the traffic while moving on the sidewalk.

Udoma further warned parents against allowing their children under 18 to drive.

“They must be at least 18 years old before they can learn to drive vehicles. They should also enrol in a certified driving school in order to be taught the basic rudiments of driving before the driving licence can be issued to them,” he said.