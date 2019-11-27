<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kebbi State Sector command, has warned drivers in the state against overloading, usage of expired tyres on the roads.

The Sector Public Enlightenment Officer, Uko Okore Uko, who stated this on Tuesday during a visit to Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state chapter, noted that the command would no longer condole overloading of vehicles with human being, animals and goods in the state.

Uko, noted that main causes of accident in the state were due to human, environmental and weather factors, stressed that many drivers in the state were ignorance of overloading, usage of fake tyres, non-usage of seat belts as traffic offences.

“No demon is causing accident on the roads. It is caused by human being, environmental and mechanical factors. The traffic rules stated that a driver must obey traffic rules, drive at his normal senses. If you are too excited, too moody, it is dangerous for you to drive.

” We also observed that many drivers used expired tyres. They also overloading their cars with passengers. A Peugeot vehicle was recently impounded by the Sector Commander loaded with 62 passengers. On enquiries, they told us that that is the only vehicle that usually come to their village and that they are going for registration of their national Identity cards. The vehicle was impounded and driver undergo counselling on traffic rules”.

He added that, the Command would commence on the clamping down on the vehicles with old number plates stressed the cars owner’s were advised to go for new plate numbers to avoid impoundment of their vehicles.

Uko also warned drivers to desist from inducing FRSC officers with bribes stressed that the givers would be charge with fine of N50,000 while officers who received bribes will be sanctioned according to law.

While responded, Vice-Chairman of NUJ, Mr. Nura Tanko Wakili, assured the Command maximum support of the State Council and urged them to provide shorter procedures to acquire driving licenses.