The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Ogun, Clement Oladele, on Thursday, advised motorists plying Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to exercise patience and drive cautiously, especially within construction areas.

Oladele disclosed this in a statement signed by the FRSC Public Education Officer in the state, Florence Okpe, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

The sector commander warned motorists to avoid driving against traffic, as violators were liable to be prosecuted.

He noted that the FRSC was working in concert with the construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, on introducing additional measures to cushion the hardship motorists were facing as a result of the construction efforts.

Oladele said that the FRSC had been encouraging the construction company to speed up rehabilitation work and also open up areas that had been fairly completed for public use.

“Motorists are enjoined to cooperate with the FRSC and sister traffic agencies in ensuring free flow of traffic while driving along the road corridor and other corridors in the country.

“The expressway has witnessed sporadic gridlocks this week due to incessant infractions occasioned by frequent breakdown of majorly articulated vehicles, which is compounded by the ongoing rehabilitation of the corridor.

”This has narrowed the lanes available on the expressway, especially between Magboro /Ibafo axis to the Mowe sections of the road.

“Commuter activities along the corridor have also affected motorisation, coupled with traffic indiscipline by some reckless drivers that take advantage of gridlocks to attempt driving against traffic.

“The FRSC wishes to inform the motoring public that the past few days have been characterised with infractions that distorted the free flow of traffic,” he said.

Oladele said that the command would continue to ensure free flow of traffic on the expressway.