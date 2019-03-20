



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sango-Ota Command in Ogun, on Wednesday urged motorists in Owode-Ijako road on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway to have a change of attitude to save lives.

Mr Adekunle Oguntoyinbo, the Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, gave the advice on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

Oguntoyinbo said that such change of attitude would also ensure sanity in the area.

He said it had been observed that motorists plying Owode-Ijako area of Ogun, were not patient enough, thus, leading to avoidable road crashes.

“Motorists should learnt to do the right thing without being compelled by traffic officials.

“Some of these commercial vehicles parked indiscriminate on the road in the process of picking passengers, thereby endangering their lives and other road users,” he said.

The unit commander also urged motorists to adhere to the average speed limit, especially at the construction sites to avoid unnecessary crashes.

He also warned motorists driving against traffic in the area to desist from such act to avoid killing innocent people.

Oguntoyinbo advised residents crossing the road to carefully watch both sides before crossing the road.