Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has enjoined all applicants who applied for recruitment into the different cadres to check their emails for updated information on the exercise.

According to a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, applicants who do not receive any information through their emails before the date of the exercise are advised to report to the screening centres chosen in their application forms with the printed summary data page.

In addition, all applicants, irrespective of Cadre applied for, are to come along with the following: originals of their credentials (for sighting), 2 sets of photocopies of credentials, medical certificate of fitness, and 2 passport sized photographs.

Kazeem called on applicants to also note, that they are to appear in white shorts, white round neck T-shirt, canvass and socks for the screening and physical fitness exercise.