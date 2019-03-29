<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has trained its personnel on how to improve public enlightenment on road safety.

The FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer, Mr Samuel Obayemi, made this known on Thursday in Lagos at a workshop with the theme: “Improved Corps Visibility Through Public Education”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zone 2 of FRSC comprises both Ogun and Lagos States.

Obayemi urged the FRSC staff members to make good use of the opportunity of learning new ideas on public enlightenment.

The zonal commanding officer, represented by Mr Isaac Akporowho, Corps Commander in charge of Zonal Operations, advised them to use the training to improve on how to ensure effective safety sensitisation to the motoring public.

“I want to lay emphasis on the effective public enlightenment and area of sending your report promptly.

“Officers should take pains to imbibe new knowledge and ideas, at the same time, vet any report to ensure error-free messages to the public,” he said.

Obayemi also advised them to work hard in their various units for the zone to maintain its leading position among the various zones.

According to him, many zones are also working toward ensuring effective service delivery and strategising to improve in the discharge of their duties.

“We must not relent our efforts in this zone, because some of the officers who formerly worked here have exported some of the ideas to their new zones for improvement.

“So, we have to wake up and live up to our responsibilities.

“We should also imbibe new ideas and knowledge to ensure effective service delivery to the motoring public,” he added.

In a related development, Mr Hyginus Omeje, the Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, urged the officers and unit commanders to curb the menace of overloading from the motor parks.

Omeje gave the advice at the First Quarter 2019 Retreat with the theme: “Achieving FRSC 2019 Corporate Strategic Goals- The Way Forward”, in Lagos.

“We need to check overloading from the motor parks with pictorial evidence shown to their park leaders.

“I think this will reduce the menace to the barest minimum,” he said.

Omeje said that FRSC operations would now be technologically inclined to ensure sanity on the roads.

He underscored the need to go back to motor parks through the park advocacy programme and rigorous public enlightenment to curb overloading.