The Federal Road Safety Corps, Jigawa Command, has trained 140 volunteers on Road Traffic Crashes reporting and prompt response to victims in the state.

The Sector Commander, Mr Angus Ibezim, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Friday, said the programme was a one-day refresher course.

NAN reports that the command had in 2017 engaged 140 persons as post-crash volunteers during road traffic crashes in four local government areas of the state.

The volunteers were engaged in some locations in Birnin Kudu, Dutse, Gumel and Hadejia where 20 crash-prone spots had been identified by the corps.

The volunteers, who are residents of the crash-prone areas, included members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and National Association of Road Transport Owners.

Members are also drawn from the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Riders of Nigeria (ACOMORON), traders associations, heavy trucks associations, teachers, farmers and artisans, among others.

Ibezim said the initiative was part of the command’s efforts at engaging complementary hands in crash reporting and prompt response to victims of road crashes.

He said that the goal was to reduce road accidents and fatalities by 15 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

He stated that as formal crash rescue and emergency facilities and services were limited in Nigeria, there was the need to engage volunteers under the FRSC’s Community First Responder Initiative (CFRI).