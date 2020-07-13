



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bayelsa Command, on Monday warned drivers of private cars and commercial buses in the state not to violate its two passengers’ per seat regulation in their own interests.

The Sector Commander, Mr Robert Ogom, told newsmen in Yenagoa that the regulation was put in place in other to ensure social distancing.

He added that this was necessary to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Ogom said that the command would not hesitate to prosecute any driver as well as tricycle operators that might violate the regulation.

Newsmen report that Bayelsa had recorded 313 confirmed infections and 18 fatalities from coronavirus pandemic.

The sector commander said that the corps members in the state were committed to ensuring safer roads for the people.





He urged the residents of the state to always obey the traffic rules and regulations, as well as the COVID-19 guidelines.

“Yes, we have a task force that we are working with and any offender arrested is taken directly to the mobile court. So, we must learn to stay safe.

“I enjoin all drivers to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines; make sure you wear your face masks and maintain two passengers per seat in your vehicles.”

“We have arrested several offenders who violated the road safety regulations and COVID-19 guidelines.”

“Generally, overloading is also an offence as far as the FRSC is concerned.”

“Let us support the efforts of the Federal and the state governments in the fight against coronavirus disease.”

“Let us maintain the common measures put in place by the government and healthcare workers to stop the spread of the pandemic,” the Sector Commander advised.