The Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun says it will begin to impound vehicles that have no number plates across the state as part of efforts to enhance security.

The Sector Commander, Mr. Clement Oladele, disclosed this at the second quarter retreat of the Corps in Abeokuta on Thursday.

The theme of the retreat was, “Building Home Grown Operational Strategy Towards Fatality Reduction.”

He observed that there are some vehicles which ply the roads in the state without number plates, saying that the command had concluded plans to go tough on them.

“Vehicles without numbers plates plying the roads are inimical to national security,” he said; adding that any vehicle owner arrested would immediately face prosecution.