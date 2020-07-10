



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Akwa Ibom Command has urged transport unions and fleet operators in the state to ensure compliance with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control guidelines and protocols at motor parks.

The Command’s Sector Commander, Mr Oga Ochi, who made the call during a meeting with the unions and operators in Uyo on Friday, urged them to also follow FRSC guidelines.

Ochi urged the groups at the meeting to collaborate with the agency in preventing the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the lifting of ban on interstate travel by the federal government should be seen as a measure to revive the economy, which required all hands to be on deck.

“The transport operators, especially the executives of the transport unions, must endeavour to comply with the directives as FRSC is poised to partner with all relevant stakeholders in ensuring safety and strict compliance to the guidelines of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19,” Ochi said.





He listed observance of social distancing, reduction of loading capacity by 50 per cent, use of face mask by drivers and passengers, prohibition of use of air conditioner on public transport, intensive hygienic system and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

The sector commander also cited washing of hand with soap under running water, starting from the entrance of the park.

He said there must be total compliance to all the guidelines to ensure safety at various parks.

Ochi said that the command would deploy operatives to monitor compliance level in all the motor parks and along the routes, stressing that defaulters would be apprehended.

In a remark, Mr Timothy Udoh, Chairman Itam Central Motor Park commended the Sector Commander and the agency for the sensitisation.

Udoh said that the transport unions would do their best in ensuring compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

He said that the major challenge would be operators of illegal motor parks who had the tendency of violating laid down guidelines.

The chairman called on the agency to assist in curbing the menace of illegal motor parks with its attendant consequences on the innocent commuters.