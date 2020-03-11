<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has called on officers and men to display a high sense of transparency and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Godwin Ogagaghene, FRSC Zonal Commander in charge of Osun, Oyo, and Ondo States, made the call in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Ogagaghene said transparency and professionalism were key to achieving the strategic goals of the Commission aimed at reducing traffic accidents and enhance safety on the roads.

He said that capacity building programmes would help officers to always analyse, evaluate their corps operation activities and to strategise on meeting the core strategic goals in 2020.

“Capacity building workshops will help officers to improve on their operational gains and gear them up to meet the 2020 FRSC goals which are to reduce road traffic accident by 15 per cent and fatality rate by 20 per cent,” Ogagaghene said.

According to him, this is the first time in four years that the Road Traffic Accident (RTA) figures will be reduced in this zone which is highly commendable.

Ogagaghene said: “I want to applaud all officers who have contributed to the success of this great achievement and I urge all hands to be on deck to further work harder.





“We are proud to say this is the first time we are having a drastic reduction in RTA which is brought down by two per cent, while the fatality rate brought down by 2.3 per cent.

“Our offenders base rose from 55, 964 recorded in 2018 to 89, 137 in 2019, an increase of 59.3 per cent.

“Offences increased from 65, 545 in 2018 to 101, 650 in 2019 indicating a 55 per cent increase.

“As a zone, we are proud to be on top of the National Rating for 23 consecutive weeks and that is the efforts of the relentless officers.

“I want to say that all these are the performance enhancement initiatives of our relentless officers and we must sustain the tempo which is a peculiar task.

“We must be focused, committed and deliver qualitatively which is the trademark we have been identified with”.

The Zonal Commander urged personnel to imbibe and learn from the recent 3-day capacity building workshop organised by the zone for Operational Heads and Arrest Marshals, among others.

The exercise was designed to improve performance enhancement initiatives.

Ogagaghene warned officers against corruption, stressing graft and unethical behaviours must be avoided to protect the image of the corps.

“Our searchlight is on all units in order to avoid such cankerworm in the zone and we will ensure that corruption is eradicated in the zone completely”.