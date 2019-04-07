<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has appealed to motorists to always ensure the use of seat belts while driving, to reduce the severity of road crashes.

Assistant Corps Commander, Ohiani Martins, made the plea when he led his team on an enlightenment campaign to the Living Faith Church Lugbe, FCT, Abuja on Sunday.

Martins who is the Unit Commander, FRSC Lugbe, said that a lot of drivers and passengers do not use seat belts while driving.

He said: “We are not saying using seat belt can stop crashes but when it happens it reduces the severity of injury sustained.

“We are also concerned about overloading as a lot of drivers along the Airport Road carry two people in front.

“When you carry two people in front, they cannot use the seat belt and without the use of the seat belt, the safety we are talking about is not there.

“Again, when people come into the country through the Airport Road and see our drivers carrying overload, it is not good morally.”

Martins also appealed to drivers not to use their telephones while driving as this posed a great risk.

He advised drivers to always park their cars while making or receiving calls instead of using their phones while driving.

He also cautioned motorcycle riders popularly known as “Okada’’ to stop riding their motor bikes on the expressway.

The Resident Pastor of Living Faith Church Lugbe, Pastor Isreal Akinsanya, thanked the FRSC team for finding time to bring the campaign to the church.

Akinsanya urged the members to abide by all traffic rules and regulations of the FRSC.

“If you can adhere by all they have said, then you are safe on the road,’’ he said.