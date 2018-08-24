Mrs Pat Emeordi, Sector Commander, Plateau Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised commercial drivers and other motorists to go for regular eye checks to in order to know the status of their sights.

Emeordi gave the advice at a sensitisation rally organised for commercial drivers in Yandoya Motor Park, Jos on Friday.

She attributed some road crashes to sight defects, hence, the need for drivers to constantly check their sights.

“Records have shown that poor sight has greatly contributed to some of the accidents on our highways.

“So, at every opportunity, we encourage drivers and indeed all motorists to go for regular eye checks so as to avoid any ugly occurrence.

“Once your sight is sharp, the tendency of averting a crash while plying highway is high, ” she said.

Emeordi stressed the need for drivers to obey traffic rules and regulations and desist from acts capable of causing carnage on the highway.

Mr Stephen Akintola, Secretary, Plateau Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), who spoke, thanked the command for the awareness and admonished drivers to heed to the FRSC’s advice.

Highlights of the event include blood pressure and vision acuity tests at no cost to some motoring public.