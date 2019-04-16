<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, says the corps aims to increase its workforce to 30,000 officers within the next three years.

Oyeyemi disclosed this on Tuesday in Enugu during the opening ceremony of Assistant Corps Commanders (ACC) promotion course.

He said that the move was to reinforce the corps to ensure adequate implementation of safety measures on Nigerian roads.

The corps marshal said that the corps currently had about 26,000 work force.

He said that the increase in the number of FRSC officers was as a result of the waiver given to them by President Muhammadu Buhari to employ 1,500 officers yearly.

“Our target is to attain 30, 000 workforce within the next three years. We currently have about 4,650 prospective officers doing their internship with us.

“They will be commissioned in June to bring the total number of FRSC officers to 26,000,” he said.

Oyeyemi said that the corps was getting the support it needed from the Federal Government which had resulted to massive infrastructure development.

He said that the about 600 formations of the corps across the country and their operational facilities were receiving adequate attention.

The corps marshal said that efforts were on to upgrade the Road Safety Academy in Enugu State to a university.

He said that the institution would before the end of year commence post graduate programmes in affiliation with a degree awarding institution pending the upgrade.

Oyeyemi said that the corps would before the end of May launch a traffic radio station that would be used for educational advocacy and enlightenment.

“We have done so much within the past few years and the credit goes to the president. I salute the individual and collective sacrifices of FRSC officers and marshals which account for this.

“We have also learned from past experiences to continually improve on our processes to serve the nation better,” he said.

The corps marshal said that the corps had strived to be fair to all manner of persons “and that is why our integrity is intact”.

He said the corps in its 2019 Corporate Strategic Goals was determined to fast-track its vision of taking the country to join the 20 best road safety performing countries with zero road traffic fatality.

He said that ingenuous measures that would further reduce road traffic crash by 20 per cent and road crash fatality by 25 per cent were being explored.

On the promotion course and interview, Oyeyemi said that the process would be transparent, adding that only officers with the intellectual and physical capabilities as well as proven integrity would make it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 328 officers are participating in the promotion course.