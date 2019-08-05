<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In their quest to promote road safety, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ota unit, engaged the motoring public and stakeholders in the Ado Odo/Ota area of the state in a one-day conference, with a theme: ‘Reducing road traffic crashes in Nigeria: a shared responsibility’.

In his opening remarks, the unit corps commander, FRSC, Ota unit, Akeem Ganiyu, said, “Since the first road crash occurred some 100 years ago, it has been established that 90 percent of road crashes are due to human factors and errors.

“The responsibility to obey traffic regulations, maintain vehicles and to improve the state of roads is part of the responsibilities of man who are the road users. It is therefore the responsibility of everyone and not the FRSC alone in making our roads safer and reducing the rate road crashes.”

He, therefore, appealed to attendees to take the message of the conference to churches, mosques, communities and other public institutions for greater awareness.

On his part, the Ogun State Sector Commandant of the FRSC, Clement Oladele, lamented about the increased level of carnage on the roads despite the increase on enforcement by his agency in the state.

Oladele said, “In the 2nd quarter of last year, there were a total of 148 crashes in the state but in the 2nd quarter of this year it has risen and 196. 72 deaths were recorded in the corresponding period last year and 80 deaths this year.”