



The Nasarawa State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has secured the conviction of 39 traffic violators at a mobile court in Garaku, Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

The Sector Commander, Mr Ahmed Mohammed said this in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Lafia, adding that the 39 motorists were convicted out of the 54 arraigned for 60 offences.

Mohammed listed the offences to include overloading, driver licence violation, tyre violation, dangerous driving and plate number violation among others.

The sector commander who said the exercise was conducted peacefully and successfully, vowed to continue to reduce the number of road traffic offences in the state via aggressive public enlightenment and ensuring that violators were not spared.

He expressed delight at the impact of mobile court sittings, adding that their set up on highways would send a clear message to motorists that they could be immediately prosecuted and convicted if found guilty of violating traffic regulations.





“We will continue to engage in this process so as to send a clear message to those who refuse to abide by the law that once caught, they will be immediately prosecuted and possibly convicted if found guilty.

“Our goal is to ensure that motorists obey the rules at all times so as to reduce road traffic crashes. If they don’t, then they face the mobile courts. This process is working well for us,” he said.

Mohammed added that the mobile court sitting was part of the command’s efforts toward curtailing the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) via the enforcement of social distancing with regards to vehicle overloading.

He, therefore, urged motorists to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

He also called on motorists to obey traffic rules and cooperate with FRSC in its bid to promote a road safety culture.