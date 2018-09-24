The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has begun recruitment and physical screening for about 324,000 applicants who applied for 4,000 jobs in the corps.

Corps Marshall Boboye Oyeyemi made the disclosure when he paid a visit to the two screening centres in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday.

The centres are the Sani Abacha Barracks, Asokoro and the National Stadium Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the screening was for various cadres, including Officers, Marshal Inspectorates and Road Marshal Assistants.

Oyeyemi said “We are working with about 324, 000 applicants nationwide out of which we have about 105, 000 graduates.”

He said those that would be recruited at the end of the exercise “won’t be more than 4,000. “

“Out of the 4,000 slots, 400 is for the officer cadre.

“Inspectorate has 1,000 and Road Marshal Assistants, 3,200 slots.

“It will be a keenly contested exercise that is why they will go for aptitude test to be conducted by JAMB.

“Those being screened from today (Monday) to Tuesday are graduates and you can see their level of discipline.

“The exercise started early today and tomorrow nationwide, it will be for the graduates, I believe with the planning put in place, everything is okay.

“After the aptitude test, they will go for interview then drug test; then the final screening with the corps marshal,” Oyeyemi said.

He commended the smooth conduct of the exercise which he described as having being okay and was not hectic.

“There is orderliness. The exercise began since six o’clock in the morning. This shows the level of planning.

“The officers conducting the exercise are going by directive of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“He has given directive that we must ensure the planning is much better than the previous exercises,” he said.

Oyeyemi commended the Service Chiefs, Inspector-General of Police and Director-General, and Department of State Services for providing the security.

The corps marshal said there were some irregularities during the exercise, including some pregnant female applicants, over-aged applicants, those short in height and married persons.

NAN reports that the age limit for the officers’ cadre is 30 while the height limit for females is 1.63m while that of the males is 1.68m.

One of the applicants, Mr Solomon Abubakar from Niger who said he had been looking for job since three years, expressed hope that he would to get the job after the screening.

Miss Ifeoma Benjamin, another applicant from Anambra said she had applied severally for Federal Government jobs without success but expressed joy that FRSC accorded her another opportunity to try her luck in securing government job.

The exercise which started Monday is expected to end on Saturday, Sept. 29.