The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday said that the Sagamu Interchange Bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would be temporarily closed from today.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of the FRSC, told newsmen that the temporary closure was due to the damage caused by the two tankers that caught fire there on Christmas day.

The Ogun Sector Commander spoke with NAN in Ota, Ogun.

Newmen report that two tankers laden with 33,000 litres each, on Dec.25, crashed into each other due to speeding on the outward bound of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway under the Sagamu Interchange Bridge ,close the to FRSC Emergency Roadside Clinic.

The sector commander said that the FRSC had invited some engineers from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to assess the bridge.

He added that they were also to confirm whether vehicles could still be plying it due the intensity of damage done to the section of the bridge on Dec. 25.

“The temporary closure is based on their professional advice that the fire had destroyed the integrity of that section of the bridge and it will not be safe for motorists until it had been reinforced.”

Oladele advised the members of the public to avoid the use of that section of the bridge till it had been reinforced.

He implored the motorists to cooperate with the FRSC and other sister security agencies that would enforce the temporary closure of the bridge until after it would have been repaired and reopened to motorists.

The FRSC boss said motorists approaching the Sagamu Interchange Bridge from the Eastern part of Nigeria through Ijebu-Ode end should detour right at the back of the FRSC Emergency Roadside Clinic at Sagamu to connect the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway leading to Ogere.

He said that they should then make a U–turn before Ogere town and continue their journey to Lagos.

Oladele also said that vehicles coming from Abeokuta and heading to the Eastern part of Nigeria through Ijebu Ode should avoid the Sagamu Interchange Bridge.

He advised them to turn right immediately after Nestle Company Plc to proceed to the expressway leading to Lagos and then make a U – turn after Kara – Sagamu which is after the Julius Berger Construction Company Yard, Sagamu.

He said from ther, they should reconnect the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode–Ore–Benin Expressway to continue their journeys.

The FRSC sector commander advised motorists to call the FRSC toll free number 122 for further clarifications on the new temporary arrangements.