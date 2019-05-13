<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Imo says road accidents in the state have been on the decline in recent times due to the strict enforcement of traffic rules by the command.

Mr Evarustus Ebeniro, the Head of Operations of the corps in the state, said this on Sunday during a thanksgiving mass held at St. Mulumba Catholic Church, Owerri to mark the end of the fifth “United Nations Global Road Safety Week”.

Although, Ebeniro did not give details, he said that “recent statistics showed that accident rate is on the decrease in Imo.”

He charged motorists to ensure strict compliance with traffic rules, adding that the corps had initiated a new roadmap designed to mitigate road crashes.

He said the thanksgiving mass and the sensitisation roadwalk by the command was part of its activities for the week-long celebration.

Ebeniro said to the congregation: “We are celebrating a global road safety week and we are using this opportunity to educate motorists on the dangers of driving against traffic rules.

“The essence of continuous sensitization is to work on the orientation of drivers and I assure you that this command is out to do the job.”

He listed human factor as the major cause of read accidents and admonished motorists to guide against speed, drunk driving and over loading.

He charged motorists to install the speed limiting device in their vehicles for their safety and that of their passengers.

He warned that the command would go after defaulters, adding that those arrested would be made to pay appropriate sanctions.