The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kebbi, says it has returned N443,180 to relatives of victims of two road traffic crashes in the state.

Mr Abayomi Asaniyan, the Sector Commander of the corps in the state, made this known to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He said the command recovered the money at two different scenes of road crashes in Birnin Kebbi and Argungu Local Government Areas of the state.

“The FRSC recovered, on 17 August, 2019, at two different scenes of road traffic crashes the sum of N400,160 at Argungu-Birnin Kebbi bypass junction in Argungu Local Government Area and N43,020 at old cemetery in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area.

”All the recovered monies have been handed over to the relatives of the victims accordingly,” he said.

Asaniyan commended the efforts of his men and praised their integrity.

“I urge all officers and men in the command to continue to do their best and ensure prompt rescue of road crash victims.

”They should also continue to exhibit good character they are known with by always documenting monies and other items recovered from scenes of crashes and promptly hand over to the victims or relations of dead ones without tampering with any of the items,” he urged.

He warned that the monitoring teams would always be on the road to fish out staff that engaged in extortion or compromise in the discharge of their duties.

The sector commander enjoined motorists to be more patient, and obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid sustaining injuries or loss of lives and property on the road.