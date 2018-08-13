The Federal Road Safety Corps, Kwara Command, on Monday returned N410,000 to the family of one Adamu Ibrahim who died in an auto accident on Ilorin-Ogbomoso Expressway on August 11.

The sector Commander, Sunday Maku, disclosed this while handing over the money to the relatives at the command’s premises in Ilorin.

The sector commander also returned a 32-inch Samsung Television recovered from the scene of the accident.

Maku said that the TV belonged to one Basiru Mohammed, the driver of the vehicle, who sustained injury during the crash.

The News Agency of Nigeria report that the money was handed over to one Musa Saliu, a relative of the deceased while Farouk Zaki and Bello Mohammed, relatives of the driver collected the TV.

He said that the one of the tyres of the vehicle which was on motion with five passengers punctured resulting in the accident.

Maku said that while one of the passengers died, two were injured and others unhurt.

He said: “The FRSC today is returning N410, 000 to the family of Adamu Ibrahim who lost his life.

“The commission is also returning a 32-inch Samsung TV to the family of Basiru Mohammed, the driver of the car, who sustained injuries.”

The sector commander condoled with the families of the victims and urged the public to have faith in the corps as regard the securing and handling of accident victims’ property.

Responding, Saliu lauded the sincerity of FRSC and prayed that God would continue to protect the organisation and the staff.

He advised motorists to be careful while driving; reminding them that life had no duplicate.

Zaki and Mohammed also appreciated the personnel of the commission for their dedication to duty.