



The Plateau Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has returned over N1 million and other items recovered at a crash scene to the affected victim in Jos.

Presenting the items to the victim’s relations on Thursday, Mrs Pat Emeordi, the sector Commander in the state, said the action was part of its tradition as safety agency.

Emeordi explained that the crash that occurred on Sept. 30, along Jos-Zaria road, claimed many lives.

“It is our tradition that whatever we recover during rescue operations, we return it to the victim.

“So, what we have done today is not new; it is something we do all the time.

“Today, we have return the sum of N1, 156, 365 cash, phones, foodstuffs and other items to the victim,” she said.

Receiving the money and the items on behalf of the victim, Mr Kayode Senu-Oke, secretary of the state chapter of National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), thanked FRSC for the gesture

He also commended the Corps for not only safeguarding lives on the highways but properties of the people as well.