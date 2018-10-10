



Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has redeployed eight Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM) and 21 Corps Commanders (CC) among others, following recent promotion of senior officers of the corps.

A statement by the Corps’ Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, said that the redeployment also affected 18 Deputy Corps Commanders and Assistant Corps Commanders.

“Those redeployed are all expected to report to their new Commands on or before October 15, 2018.”

He said it was also part of strategies by the FRSC to ensure greater efficiency, dynamism and optimal performance by officers and men of the Corps.

Kazeem gave the list of the officers redeployed as: ACM Godwin O. Ogagaoghene, formerly Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) RS7HQ Abuja, now ZCO RS11HQ Osogbo; ACM Nseobong C. Akpabio MON, who had been on a course, now redeployed as ZCO RS3HQ Yola.

“ACM Gumi Aliyu, formerly ACM Man Power Development (MPD), RSHQ, Training Department to RS7HQ Abuja as ZCO while ACM Ayobami Omiyale, who before now was ZCO RS10HQ Sokoto, has been moved to RS1HQ Kaduna.

“ACM Pullin O. Osadebamwen, former Zonal Head of Operations RS10HQ Sokoto to now serve as the ZCO RS10HQ Sokoto and ACM Daniel D. Sayi, former Sector Commander RS12.3 Yobe as ZCO RS4HQ Jos.”

Other ACMs are: ACM Mohammed Shehu, Corps Audit RSHQ and ACM Abayomi A. Olukoju, Principal Staff Officer to the Corps Marshal who retained their positions.

According to Kazeem, among the officers newly posted include 10 Sector Commanders including CC Ogbonnaya Kalu as Sector Commander (SC) RS 9.1 Enugu; CC Kaigama M. Kabo SC RS10.1 Sokoto, CC Ebenezer A. Asaniyan RS10.3 Kebbi.

The Corps Marshal implored the officers to remain steadfast in their commitment and dedication to duties and to share in the vision of the Corps in making Nigerian roads safer.

“The officers’ redeployment is targeted at achieving optimal performance, efficient service delivery and the need to promote ease of doing business which is in tandem with the philosophy of the present administration.”