Some applicants at the ongoing Federal Road Safety Corps recruitment on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to review the age limit of prospective candidates.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that government should review the age limit from 30 years to 35 years.

NAN reports that FRSC had stipulated that candidates with First Degree and Higher National Diploma must not be more than 30 years of age.

Also, the National Certificate of Education, National Diploma and other equivalents must not be more than 28 years.

One of the applicants in Lagos, Mr Samuel Ogunmolu, told NAN that majority of candidates might not make it to the final stage due to age limitation.

Ogunmolu said that many of the applicants who were above the required age were not qualified according to the ongoing screening process.

“We appeal to the Federal Government to consider us so that we will not turn to wasted generations.

“This age discrimination is a big challenge to youths in this country.

“Banking sector is a no go area as a result of the same age challenge; we are begging the government to consider us for the job,” he said.

Another applicant, Mrs Titilayo Adebayo, told NAN that both age and marital status had discouraged her in the screening process.

Adebayo said that the screening procedure favoured singles and candidates below 30 years.

“It is unfortunate that youths in this country found themselves in this situation.

“After spending many years in schools from primary to tertiary institutions, government still denied us job because of our age, it is very unfortunate.

“At least, it is not our fault to attain such age before applying for the job, strike in various institutions contributed with the fact that private sectors require five years working experience.

“As a fresh graduate, obviously, I cannot produce what I do not have; I only have a year working experience which is youth service to the nation.

“So, all these contribute to applicants attaining 30 years above before applying for the job.

“There should be no age discrimination in this government’s work so far the applicant is fitted for the job,’’ she said.

Adebayo urged the government to urgently review the ongoing screening to accommodate more applicants to the agency.

“Many of us were depressed at the screening ground; though the officials are handling the situation with caution and care.

“We know that only the applicants with the required age will be shortlisted because everything is done transparently,’’ she added.