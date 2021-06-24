The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reacted to a publication by Opera news online misinforming the public about the release of shortlisted names for recruitment into the services of the Corps.

A statement by FRSC Spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, an Assistant Corps Marshal says “This medium is to let the public know that the Corps is presently not recruiting neither is there any list of shortlisted candidates published on any platform whatsoever.





“Our recruitment processes have always been transparent, credible and made public through adequate placements of advertorials and notifications on all available media platforms including our website; www.frsc.gov.ng, our social media handles, and the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM.

“The public is by this warned to desist from any form of engagement with the purveyors of that misinformation and outright disinformation as the Corps will not be liable should anyone fall victim.”