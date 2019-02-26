



The Federal Road Safety Corps Command in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Tuesday, handed N1, 786,500 to the wife of an accident victim.

Sector Commander of the corps in the state, Mr Emmanuel Abe, who handed the money to the woman, Mrs Charity Anthony, in Lokoja, said that it was recovered from the vehicle the victim was driving.

According to him, the victim was driving a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number Abuja KWL 386 YH when he was involved in an accident at Gegu community on Abuja-Lokoja highway at 2.30 p.m. on Monday.

He said that his men received a distress call and quickly moved to the scene only to meet the only male victim unconscious.

Abe said that the victim, Mr Anthony Ike, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, while a further search on his vehicle led to the discovery of the money.