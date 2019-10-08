<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has yet to recover the corpses of the victims six days after a bus plunged into Osaso river on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway on Wednesday.

Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Ota, Ogun, on Tuesday.

Newsmen report that a vehicle with full load of passengers heading to Ijebu Ode from Sagamu plunged into Ososa River while attempting to overtake other vehicles on the bridge on Wednesday.

Oladele said that the continuous rainfall around Sagamu and Ijebu Ode had made the recovery of the corpses and bus difficult for the FRSC divers.

He said the level of water in the river had continue to rise above the normal level when there was no rain, adding that this hindered the rescue operation.

“We will continue to search for them to ensure that their corpses were recovered from the river,” he said.

He advised the people to enter buses at registered motor parks with manifest so that such information could be used to send messages to their relatives when accidents occur.

The FRSC boss also said that no relatives of the last week accident victims had reported that any of their family members were missing.