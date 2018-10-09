



The Edo Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps says it recorded 32 deaths in road crashes across the state between July and September.

The Sector Commander, Anthony Oko, made the disclosure on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin.

Oko said that the the figure comprised 28 males and four females resulted from the 50 road crashes recorded within the period under review.

According to him, 16 of the 50 cases fatal, 32 serious while two were minor cases.

He also said that 147 persons were reportedly injured in the crashes that involved 481 persons, adding that the total casualties recorded within the period was 179.

The sector commander further told NAN that speed violation, brake failure, mechanical deficiency and loss of control topped the causes of the crashes within the period.

Oko advised motorists to always drive within approved speed limit and also ensure that their vehicles were road worthy.

He also advised against unnecessary and dangerous overtaking and excessive speed that could lead to loss of control.

He further advised parents against allowing their teenage and young children without driving experience and licence to drive.

He noted that such actions exposed the children to dangers on the road.