The Federal Road Safety Corps says it has noted with dismay the distorted account that have permeated every facet of the social media about an incident involving its patrol team and a road traffic offender who drove with an alleged pregnant woman violating established traffic laws in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Corps Commander Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement on Sunday says, the public should note that the matter has been investigated at the instance of the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi and the driver of the vehicle was invited for preliminary investigations, at the end of which the following findings were made:

“In the first instance, the front seat occupant who was alleged to be pregnant was not wearing her seatbelt at the point of arrest even when the driver persuaded her to comply.

“Secondly, the alleged pregnant woman was not in labour as reported by the media, neither were they rushing to the hospital but was only given a lift to her destination by the driver.

“Thirdly, the identity of the alleged woman in labour is not known by the driver nor any other person that witnessed the incident.

“Lastly, the tyre was not punctured but the team leader who carried the act only stopped the driver from escaping.

“As at the time of this press statement, the investigative panel set by the Corps Marshal is still in touch with the woman who drove the car so as to ascertain the identity of the alleged woman in labour to know the truth and resolve the matter amicably.





“While the Corps appreciates the public and the social media for always bringing issues of this nature to the knowledge of the Corps, we wish to admonish the public to always be constructive and get their facts straight before making such posts especially when highly delicate and sensitive allegations like this are to be made.

“On our part, it is instructive to reiterate that the Corps being the lead agency in road safety administration and traffic management in Nigeria, does not and will never condone indiscipline. As such, the entire patrol team members involved in the matter have been grounded from all patrol activities and to face a disciplinary panel immediately for sanctions were applicable.

“The public should also note that it is because of incidences of this nature that the Corps Marshal established the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM for ease of doing business.

“As such, the public is encourage to rather than rely on social media for solutions, to always tune into the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM to report any of such cases, and obstruction or any emergency noticed on the road for immediate action.

“The Station can also be reached through its Social Media Handles as follows; WHATSAPP 08052997848, FACEBOOK TRAFFICRADIO 1, TWITTER @TRAFFICRADIO 1, INSTAGRAM TRAFFICRADIO 1. Or Call the following numbers; GLO 08052998090, MTN 09067000015, and SMS on GLO 08052998012 and the FRSC toll free emergency line 122, Kazeem stated.