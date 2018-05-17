The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Commercial Tricycle Operators Association are partnering to check criminal activities in Kaduna State, the corps Head of Operations in the state, Umar Galadunci, has said.

Galadunci told a stakeholders meeting in Kaduna that part of the engagement was the agreement reached with the tricycle operators to issue operating code to each of their members for easy identification.

He said that the code would help in reducing the use of tricycles to commit crimes in the state.

“As part of our mandate to regulate and sanitise motorcycle users, criminal issues are coming up in the state in which they use tricycles to perpetrate.

“We feel that with members of the association having code number on their tricycle, we will be able to identify and curb such activities,’’ he said.

He said that a time frame of one month had been given to them to comply.

“We don’t intend to stop their business but we want the best for them; we need these restrictions to track criminals.

“It has been a source of concern to us as many residents are falling victims of such act, and that is why we want to regulate their activities and secure people of the state,’’ Galadunci said.

He said the association should also issue codes for routes each section of the tricycle operators would follw.

“You can also set up a task force that will assist you to check and sanction members or ask them to pay fine,’’ he said.

The Chairman of the association in the state, Ibrahim Daura assured that the association would comply with the directive.

“We will ensure total compliance and we plead with our security agencies that anytime they arrest a defaulter, they should send him to us for proper registration and zoning.”

He said that the association had such arrangements before now, and agreed that some of the tricycle users were not properly registered.

Daura also acknowledged that some of the unregistered commercial tricycle operators could be used for criminal activities.