The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bayelsa State Command, has teamed up with the police, the military and other sister security agencies to ensure security on the highways.

At a workshop in Yenagoa at the weekend, FRSC emphasized the need for synergy between the corps and security agencies to tackle highway insecurity.

The FRSC said all the security agencies – military and paramilitary, were saddled with the same goal of maintaining law and order in the country.

The workshop was attended by personnel of the FRSC, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security services.

The Zonal Commanding Officer, FRSC, Port Harcourt Zone, Mr. Kingsley Agomoh, said traffic management was becoming increasingly complex in Nigeria.

He commended the Bayelsa State Command of the corps for building the capacity of its staff, noting that the command was ranked third in the whole country during the assessments of states in traffic management.

Addressing the participants, the State Sector Commander, Mr. Ikechukwu Igwe, said the workshop, entitled, “Highway Security: Need for Synergy’”, was aimed at building trust among personnel to work in collaboration with other sister agencies for the interest of peace and tranquility in the state.

The Sector Commander harped on the need for partnership to ensure protection of lives and properties on the highway.

Ikechukwu said: “During this workshop, we are going to look at the advantages of working together instead of working in isolation. Security job is just like a tyre in a vehicle. The tyre carries the vehicle.

“When you look at the tyre, you have rims and other parts. No one can work without the other. You remove the valve, it will not work; you remove the rim, it will not work, you can see that each one needs the other to function.

“For instance, I cannot say because I am a road safety official, I see a stolen car and I will not report to the police; I cannot see a person carrying illicit drugs and fail to report to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

“I cannot say because I am a road safety official, I will see somebody carrying children in a way that looks suspicious and I will not alert NAPTIP or Immigration. We see that one way or the other, we need one another.

“At the officers’ level, we do not have problems. But at the lower levels, there is need for a synergy and that is why we have come together to look at ways we can contribute so that we can achieve the purpose for which the government pays all of us.”

In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Police Commissioner, Mr. Don Awunah, said that inter-agency relation was necessary to achieve maximum security for the people.

Awunah, represented by a police officer, Osagi Agans-Irabor, noted that joint operations were good, saying it would in the system execution of their duties.

He said; “When we collaborate, we can complement each other’s weakness and strength. I commend the FRSC for this workshop and we will continue to support each other in securing the environment.”

On his part, the State Commandant, NSCDC, Godwin Nwachukwu, said the command was also ready to support the FRSC operations to ensure more security on the highway.

Nwachukwu said: “Individually, we cannot achieve it, but when we do it collectively, we can have better results.

“We must support each other because we (the Army, Navy among others) are working towards achieving the same objectives.