The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Sector Command, says it will commence “Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence” from Nov. 4, as part of efforts to enforce collection of abandoned licences in its offices.

In a statement on Thursday in Lagos, DRC Olabisi Sonusi, the Acting Sector Public Education Officer, quoted the Sector Commander, Mr Hyginus Omeje, as saying the exercise will last for two weeks.

Omeje said that any driver caught without a valid licence would pay a N10,000 fine.

“The special patrol is aimed at addressing the high incidences of driving without a valid driver’s licence in Lagos.

“It will last for two weeks as most motorists who applied for driver’s licences never cared to collect them.

“Consequently, we have a total of 61, 221 uncollected permanent driver’s licences across the state offices,’’ Omeje said.

Omeje frowned at the attitude of driving without a valid licence, reiterating that it was the only legal document that permitted anyone to drive on Nigerian roads.