Following the recently outbreak of yellow fever in Bauchi state which led to the death of over 15 people, no fewer than 500 men of the Federal Road Safety Corps have been vaccinated against the killer disease.

The Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPHCDA), carried out the vaccination on the FRSC Zonal and Bauchi State Sector Command officials on Monday in the state.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen shortly after he was vaccinated, the Zonal Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Assistant Corps Marshall, Imoh Etuk, who commended the Bauchi State Ministry of Health for the gesture noted that it will go a long way in protecting men of the Corps from being infected with the killer disease.

“These vaccines were donated by the Bauchi State Ministry of Health so that our people are properly immunized against yellow fever. We cannot do this end of year patrol without us being sound and fit.If there is an outbreak of yellow fever, you can be sure that it will affect our staff. In case of an outbreak, there would be a traffic upsurge and people will not be able to ensure that they do the needful”

“We are very grateful to the Bauchi State Ministry of Health for this gesture of ensuring that our people are properly vaccinated and it is only a healthy body that can do a proper work. We are expecting a total of 500 staff to be properly vaccinated, after this, we will also extend it to their families and we are really grateful to the Ministry for this.” He said

Etuk used the opportunity to call on all motorists to obey traffic rules especially during the ember months in order to stay alive and advised motorists to ensure that they service their vehicles properly and also do proper journey management.

“Because road safety is a state of the mind. If your mind is not properly structured to receive messages, that is also a problem.Most importantly, they should not travel by night because most of the crashes that happen are during that time of the day”

“Since people have the fundamental human right to travel anytime, we are advising, we are not enforcing, that they should plan their journeys and avoid traveling at night.”

Also speaking, a staff of the BSPHCDA who was the team leader, Maryam Dauda, said that the vaccination is necessary because of the casualties recorded in the state.

He stated that the vaccination is to protect them against the yellow fever disease since there is an outbreak in Bauchi, adding that the vaccination is necessary as it has the ability to lead to the death of human beings.

”We have recorded so many deaths, so we are here to protect them and to avoid any outbreak within the Road Safety because of the importance of their work.They interact with people and because of this, vaccinating them is very important,” she said.